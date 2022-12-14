Binga man murdered, skinned and homestead burnt

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Binga District in Matabeleland North Province have launched a manhunt for five men who allegedly killed and skinned the head of a 65-year-old man before setting fire on his homestead.

The incident occurred in Mutunda Village, Chief Siambuwa on Wednesday last week and the reason for the gruesome act remains a mystery.

Acting Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Christopher Mahohoma confirmed receiving a report of murder and said the suspects are still at large.

Asst Insp Mahohoma said on Wednesday, Amion Bube (65) was at the fields with his wife until about 5pm when he decided to go home.

He left his wife at the fields.

The wife then followed after a while and as she approached their homestead she saw five men she could not identify fleeing from their homestead which was on fire.

When she got inside the homestead she was met with her husband’s body lying in a pool of blood close to their burning bedroom hut.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

“The police found the deceased lying in a pool of blood and under him was a spear and an iron bar. The head of the deceased was skinned and it had two deep cuts on the forehead and one on the left ear. Also besides the body of the deceased was a blood-stained axe. Our officers also observed struggle marks and five huts which had been burnt.

“We appeal to members of the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the five who are still at large. Members of the public should also desist from using violence to solve differences as it costs lives,” said Asst Insp Mahohoma.

In a related incident also in Binga but in the Lusulu are police are looking for two suspects who allegedly fatally struck a 36-year-old man with logs and a spear accusing him of having love affairs with their wives.

The accused persons were identified as Polite Ndlovu (24) and Justice Ndlovu (22).

Asst Insp Mahohoma said last Wednesday the now deceased, Stephen Mpofu (36), was raided by the two while he was asleep in his bedroom hut with his wife.

He said Mpofu and his wife heard the two shouting outside threatening to kill him for allegedly having love affairs with their wives before they broke the door to the bedroom hut.

Mpofu, the police said, tried to escape but one of the two grabbed him.

“The suspects started assaulting him with logs and a spear. Mpofu’s wife phoned the village head who rushed to the scene and found the two still assaulting Mpofu who was lying in a pool of blood.

“The village head tried to restrain the two from further assaulting him but they threatened him before they fled. It was only after they left that the village head and Mpofu’s wife managed to get close to him and immediately took him to a nearby clinic but he died before they got to the clinic,” said Asst Insp Mahohoma.

Police attended the scene and recovered mopane tree logs and a spear used by the two suspects. The victim had two deep cuts on the head, a cut on the left cheek, a swollen face and injuries on the head.

Asst Insp Mahohoma called for peaceful conflict resolution and warned members of the public against using violence to settle issues.

