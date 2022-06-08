Binga projects gather pace

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government is continuing delivering promises made to the Binga community with a number of development projects now in full swing.

The projects follow a visit by President Mnangagwa to Binga where he noted the need for urgent development initiatives to take place as the district was lagging behind. President Mnangagwa’s visit was the first of its kind by a Head of State since Independence.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said some of the deliverables that have since taken place include six teams from the Registrar General’s Office that were dispatched to the district for a mobile registration exercise.

“The nation is informed that a lot of progress has been made on a number of initiatives to transform the lives of communities in Binga, in line with Government’s mantra of leaving no-one and no place behind.

“The developments include the completion of the Kalonga Road, the seven kilometre Binga-Sengwa detour Road, drilling of boreholes and Binga has also been granted access rights to Gwayi-Shangani Lake water, with two places having been identified for irrigation. Land has also been secured for a Vocational Training Centre,” said the Minister.

He further revealed that TelOne is on the ground connecting Binga to promote e-learning, with preference being given to those schools with existing infrastructure, that is, power and computers.

“Transformers have been installed to date at Manjolo, whilst the Rural Electrification Agency is working on the electrification of schools in the area. Designs for the School of Nursing are being developed while tendering processes for mortuary cold rooms and expecting mothers’ shelters are under way.

“The temporary border post is now operational, construction of 17 flood victim houses is under way, while the remainder of the houses will be constructed by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities; and six teams from the Registrar General’s Office are in the district for mobile registration,” said Dr Muswere. During the Zanu-PF rally that was held in Siabuwa, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic will attend to all issues affecting Binga.

He said the Second Republic had committed itself to develop the country through devolution which was allocated $42.5 billion with Matabeleland North receiving $3.2 billion.