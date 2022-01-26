Binga villages at risk of being cut off due to heavy rains

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

SEVERAL villages in the Chief Dobola area of Binga are at risk of being cut off from the rest of the world after heavy rains swept away a key bridge while the other hangs precariously with very little to stop it from toppling over should the rains pound again.

Heavy storms swept through the area on 11 January destroying crops and the road network making it inaccessible to public transport.

The heavy rains that devastated fields and structures hit Manyanda Village Pashu Ward 19 and part of Chief Dobola Ward 14 and the affected communities are appealing for Government intervention to assist the affected farmers who had their fields washed away by the marauding Manyanda River.

The destruction has not only affected villagers in the area but also motorists plying the local routes with two bridges connecting three roads having all been damaged and motorists going to Binga from the Pashu area are now forced to drive via Gwayi.

Speaking to Sunday News, Chief Pashu George Nyathi said he wrote to the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Infrastructural Development and Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement on 16 January to appeal for assessment teams to visit the affected areas and assess the damage done to both the crops and the road network. He said a team from Lupane was dispatched last week from the Ministry of Transport.

“I wrote to the relevant Ministries on 16 January and last week a team came from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development who assessed the damage. The last time we checked with them, they said they were waiting for a response from Harare, but now our major worry is the remaining bridge may not survive another heavy downpour.

“And should we lose that bridge, some areas may be completely cut from the rest of the world. As it is, the last bridge which is the last link for all transport to and from Chief Siansali, Chief Dobola and Chief Pashu communities has been heavily damaged,” said Chief Pashu.

The communities are now waiting for government officials to come assess the possible effects on small scale farmers from Kenkando, Manyanda, Lobengula, Mabula, Chemba and Mpolopolo areas.

The affected farmers who have managed to clear new fields no longer have seeds to replant and this had made life harder for them, while remaining implements were swept away by the marauding waters.

“The areas mainly affected is a stretch of band from Kenkando, Manyanda centre, Lobengula, Mabula and Mpolopola down to Kanye,” said Sichambya 4 village head, Mr Cephas Muleya.

Mr White Mudenda of Mabula village revealed that all his eight plots under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza facility were swept away by the rains. @RealSimbaJemwa