Bings Football Academy’s Lusaka trip postponed

Nkosilathi Sibanda

BINGA Football Academy’s trip to an invitational friendly match against My Bro Academy of Zambia has been postponed.

The match was set for this Saturday but, owing to a logistical glitch, it was rescheduled to be played in two weeks time.

Both academies were to clash in an Under-17 match at the OYDC Stadium.

Binga Football Academy director Pride Ngwenya said they encountered a challenge which forced them to postpone their journey.

“There was a logistical challenge that emanated from a communication failure with relevant authorities. The issue is being resolved and we agreed to postpone and play in two weeks’ time when we have sorted all necessarily procedures,” said Ngwenya in an interview this morning.

Ngwenya said they were in dire need of financial assistance to help them make the trip.

“We managed to raise US$700 but that was not enough. We therefore appeal to all who can assist us financially as we embark on our plan to give young football players a chance to improve their talent.

“Already we have sent letters of request to various businesspeople but we call upon everyone to give whatever they have so that we travel well. The postponement will give us more time to look for resources.”

The trip, according to Ngwenya was seen as an opportunity for the Matabeleland North Province based academy, as it seeks to have as much exposure for its budding players.

“This is big for our boys as we see this as another opportunity to expose talent and build relations,” said Ngwenya.

My Bro Academy secretary Cynthia Musaba, in her invitational letter to Binga Football Academy said: “We believe and we are so hopeful that the match will build capacity and motive the players.

“The boys will equally gain confidence and learn new skills that will have an impact in their football careers.”

The invitation by My Bro Academy also cements the relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia, in which for years, teams from nearby towns of Hwange, Binga and Victoria Falls have benefitted a lot from such exchange programmes.

@NkosieLegend