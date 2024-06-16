Biting winter-Ministry okays woollen hats, scarves and gloves for learners

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has given schools the green light to allow learners to wear woollen hats, gloves, and scarves saying schoolchildren need the warmth to protect them against the current biting cold that is accompanied by a flu bug.

The development follows an outcry from parents and guardians who said their children were affected by the harsh cold spell that has swept across the country yet some schools were refusing to allow pupils to wear the warm accessories arguing they were not part of the school uniforms.

Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro told Sunday News in an interview that there was no need for schools to remain rigid in the face of an unusually cold winter.

He said schools should allow learners to wear woollen hats, scarves and gloves as long as they were in the correct school colours and shades.

“Regarding the issue of winter clothing, the ministry recognises that the current cold spell and flu outbreak pose serious health risks, especially for young children. While school uniforms typically do not include items like woollen hats and gloves these may be worn as long as they are the colour codes of the school uniform,” he said.

Parents at most schools in Bulawayo raised concerns after noticing that their children were told to remove their woollen hats and gloves at the school gate despite the cold spell that has seen some learners and adults being hospitalised after catching the flu bug which many suspected was Covid-19, assertions that the Ministry of Health and Child Care dismissed.

“My child goes to a local primary school on the outskirts of the Central Business District in Bulawayo, I was so hurt when I dropped her off and noticed her removing her woollen hat and gloves saying they are not allowed to wear them in the school yard. It was disturbing, especially with the harsh weather Bulawayo has been experiencing. The school argues the accessories were not part of the school,” said Ms Linda Matanda.

Several other parents who spoke to the Sunday News all said most primary and secondary schools do not allow woollen hats and gloves on the school premises even if it is in the correct school colours.

“It has been too cold, we see teachers in coats, boots, woollen hats, gloves and even fleece blankets coming to school, and then they deny an Early Childhood Development (ECD) learner to wear a woollen hat and gloves to class.

“These small children are suffering the most during this season, we hope the school authorities will allow learners to wear these items as long as it is in the correct design and school colour,” said another concerned parent.

Mr Thandolwenkosi Nkomo president of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) said the matter around winter school uniforms was one of communication.

“The discontent around winter uniforms highlights communication gaps existing in schools. If school authorities communicate clearly with parents on what is expected of students and they also allow parents to provide feedback on grey areas, we would not be in a position where parents are concerned about learners not being allowed to wear gloves, hats and scarves.

“An indicator of good public relations in schools is the presence of open and genuine dialogue between parents and schools so that they can come together and find common ground especially when it comes to the health and welfare of learners,” said Mr Nkomo.

Mr Nkomo said there was room for schools to improve how they communicate with parents so that parents do not end up venting out on social media thereby tarnishing the image and reputation of the schools.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education further said they are committed to creating an education system that is truly inclusive and responsive to the needs of all learners.

“We will continue to enforce our policies, support our educators, and take firm action against any institutions that fail to uphold our values of equity and access,” added Mr Ndoro.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) announced last week that very cold morning conditions were going to affect all members of society as well as plants and animals.

“Respiratory-related illnesses tend to increase in spread during this period, for more details please consult your local health specialist. Dress warmly, and ensure vulnerable members of society are kept warm both early morning and late evening.

Chances of catching a cough, influenza or a cold, increase during this winter period. Please consult your local health practitioner for any health-related ailments,” said MSD in a statement.

