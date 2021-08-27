Black Rhinos in superb start at Caf Champions League Casafa qualifiers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN representatives in the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers, Black Rhinos Queens made a superb start to their campaign with a 2-0 victory over fancied Green Buffaloes of Zambia in their Group B opener on Friday.

Mighty Warriors player Marjory Nyaumwe put Black Rhinos Queens ahead on the hour-mark with a superb header from a corner, before youngster Cristobel Katona added a second for the Zimbabweans.

Green Buffaloes pushed their opponents as hard as they could, but failed to create much in the game and will hope for a vastly improved display in their second match against TURA Magic from Namibia on Tuesday.

Before then Queens will face Magic on Sunday and can book their berth in the next round with a draw in the three-team group.

The Group A action will resume on Saturday, when the two sides that were victorious on the opening day clash. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns meet Double Action from Botswana at 14h00 CAT in a math that could go a long way to deciding who reaches the semifinals.

Sundowns defeated Lesotho Defence Force 6-0 on Thursday, while Double Action were 3-0 winners against Manzini Wanderers. Both looked superb in claiming their wins, but can put one foot, at least, in the semifinals with another victory.

LDF and Wanderers, the teams trying to stay up with them, will face-off in the early game, with the loser to be to be eliminated, so it is a must-win for both sides.

The top two teams in each of the groups advance to the semifinals, which will be played on 2 September.

