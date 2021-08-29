Black Rhinos Queens in Caf Champions League Cosafa qualifiers semifinals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe became the second team to secure a semifinal spot at the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League Cosafa Qualifiers following a comprehensive 3-0 victory over TURA Magic from Namibia in Durban on Sunday.

The victory means Queens have a full haul of six points in Group B and have ensured they will top the pool, while Magic and Green Buffaloes will fight it out for second place when they meet on Tuesday.

Buffaloes, who lost their opener 2-0 to Queens, will need only a draw in that fixture to advance with a better goal-difference.

Queens were superb as they defeated Magic on Sunday, with vastly experienced Zimbabwe international forward Rutendo Makore bagging a brace, the first a superb header from a corner.

Cristobel Katona, who also netted against Buffaloes, also got her name on the scoresheet as Queens gave an emphatic display of their potential in the competition.

Group A will be finalised on Monday, though Mamelodi Sundowns have already secured top spot in the pool. Second spot is wide open in that pool when the two games are played simultaneously, as Sundowns clash with Manzini Wanderers from Eswatini at the King Zwelithini Stadium, while Lesotho Defence Force clash with Double Action of Botswana at the Chatsworth Stadium.

A draw will be enough for Double Action to advance in second place, as a Wanderers win would leave both them and the Botswana side on four points and the latter going through on head-to-head.

If Lesotho Defence Force and Wanderers both win, then second place will be decided on goal-difference and at the moment it is advantage to the latter. – @Mdawini_29