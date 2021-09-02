Black Rhinos set up date with Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe are in line to qualify for the Confederation of African Football Champions League after they booked their place in the Cosafa qualifiers final in Durban, South Africa on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean girls will square off against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns after both won their semifinal fixtures today (Thursday).

A ticket to the Caf Women’s Champions League that is scheduled to be played in Egypt later this year will be at stake when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Only the winner of the Cosafa tournament will advance to the continental showpiece, making it high stakes in Saturday’s decider in Durban.

Black Rhinos Queens booked their spot after early goals set them on the way to a 2-0 success over Double Action from Botswana. Mavis Chirandu had them in front after just four minutes, before the vastly experienced Marjory Nyaumwe added a second 11 minutes later for her second of the competition.

That fast start was a real blow to Double Action, who tried to find a way back into the contest but lacked the quality to break down Queens who are still yet to concede a goal in the competition.

Sundowns edged Green Buffaloes from Zambia in their semifinal, with Melinda Kgadiete scoring the only goal just before halftime.

Her header took her tally for the competition to five, making her the outright leading scorer at this stage on and course for the Golden Boot.

Sundowns had scored 18 goals in their three pool matches but found none of that potency against the well-organised Buffaloes defence, though in truth the South Africans were also rarely troubled at the back.

