Blanket Mines records increased gold production

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

BLANKET Mine produced quarterly gold production of 21 772 ounces, a new quarterly record for the mine and an increase of three percent on the 21 120 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed mining group, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc, that owns Blanket Mine in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, revealed this in its update for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“All production numbers are expressed on a 100 per cent basis and are based on the final assay at the refiners. Gold produced in the nine months to the end of September was 55 244 ounces. Caledonia reiterates its gold production guidance for 2023 of between 75 000 and 80 000 ounces,” said Caledonia Mining Corporation.

Commenting on the announcement, the chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Mark Learmonth said Blanket Mine was performing well.

“I am pleased that Blanket is performing well and we have set a new quarterly production record. I look forward to achieving our guidance of between 75 000 and 80 000 ounces of gold for 2023.

“We have invested heavily in Blanket over the last seven years, including investment this year to construct a new tailings storage facility which is expected to have a life of at least 15 years, based on the current production profile, and will support production well into the future,” he said.

“The recent encouraging drill results at Blanket indicate that there is additional mineralisation that may, in due course, be accessed using the current infrastructure and which should further extend the life of Blanket.”

He said Blanket Mine continues to provide a solid foundation for the Company, providing them with a platform for their other growth projects in Zimbabwe.