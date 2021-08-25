Blow for Warriors as Premier League clubs resolve not to release players to “red listed” countries for World Cup qualifiers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will most likely not have Marvelous Nakamba as well as other United Kingdom based players for the next month’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers after English Premier League clubs decided against releasing players to participate in international matches in Covid-19 red listed countries.

The Warriors face off against South Africa in Harare on 3 September before they take on Ethiopia in Addis Ababa four days later.

Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are classified as red listed countries in terms of UK’s travel guidelines, which means the footballers face 10 days quarantine in return from international duty.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the decision which was reached at reluctantly was unanimous.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month. The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window,’’ red part of the Premier League’s statement.

Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive officer said if players have to go into quarantine, their welfare and fitness would be impacted in a big way.

“Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted.”

Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway, Jordan Zemura and David Moyo are UK based players that coach Zdravko Logarusic had in his plans for the two fixtures. Also affected is Teenage Hadebe who plays for Houston Dynamo in the United States of America’s Major Soccer League.

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare said they are not giving up without a fight, with the players to be named in the squad to be made public on Wednesday, as they expect an intervention from Fifa to order the clubs to release the footballers.

“We don’t want to appear as if we have given up, we are putting up a fight, so we will include the players in the squad. Teenage Hadebe’s club has also told us that he is not coming but we are not giving up on that as well,’’ Mpandare said.

The good news is that Marshal Munetsi and Tinotenda Kadewere who are based in France will be released by their clubs.

Camp for the Warriors starts on 30 August and the team departs for Ethiopia a day after the match against South Africa.

