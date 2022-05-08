Boity’s Vic Falls love affair and adventure

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

WITH her actor boyfriend Anton Jeftha in town, superstar South African actress cum rapper Boity Thulo vowed that her experience of Victoria Falls would not be her last, as the 2022 Carnival lived up to its promise of combining an intoxicating cocktail of hard partying, picturesque sights and untamed nature.

Unlike fellow South African performers Kabza, Maphorisa and their Zimbabwean protégé Shasha, Boity came to the carnival and fulfilled her contractual obligations, even mixing and mingling with fans for the entirety of the showpiece’s duration.

While for some the highlight was her performance, for others it was the VIP Pool Party on the second day when she launched her alcohol brand, BT Signature, for the first time in Zimbabwe. The media personality also graced a boat party, where patrons were treated to the finest tunes and beverages as they cruised along the Zambezi.

Speaking to Sunday Life during her tour of the Falls, Boity said she had been taken aback by the carnival’s ability to mix a variety of experiences into one. While she had been told about the beauty of Victoria Falls, experiencing it first-hand, she said, had been mind-blowing.

“The carnival has been outstanding. It blew my mind and exceeded all my expectations. I knew I was going to have fun but I didn’t know that it would be a mixture of everything. It has tranquillity, beauty, a lot of fun and also just a nice relaxing time as well so I like the fact that it has been an amalgamation of activities and things that allow you to experience the Vic Falls Carnival for truly what it is,” she said.

When quizzed on what had been her experience in Vic Falls, even the rapper was tongue-tied, saying that choosing one would be like asking a parent to choose which of her offspring was her favourite. However, she did single out the Wallow Safari Lodge, a luxury lodge tucked into a particularly untamed part of Victoria Falls, for particular praise.

“It’s a very difficult one because that’s like asking me who is your favourite child among three or whatever. The Wallow has been the tranquil part of the trip, just being in the bush and waking up in that serene beauty.

The carnival is where I have had so much fun and it has been electrifying. The Falls, because I have never been here before, my mind has honestly been blown away. To be honest, I can’t wait to come back. I think it’s something that you have to do as many times as possible. You can’t get tired of it,” she said.

With BT Signature finally launched north of the Limpopo, Boity said she hoped to see it readily available on Zimbabwean shelves soon.

BT Signature is a peach frizzante, a drink that became popular in the Northern Hemisphere in 2016, especially in the UK, when the country had a Prosecco shortage.

It became the next best thing for many young fans of sparkling drinks and its popularity has grown around the world. Frizzante wines have small bubbles which help mask the wine’s sweetness and are considered slightly less effervescent than champagne.

“This is something that will happen soon. We are working on having BT Signature readily available and fully available in Zimbabwe. That’s kind of what the reason behind the Vic Falls Carnival was. The plan was always to bring BT Signature to Zimbabwe and eventually have it sold and hopefully enjoyed by all the locals. I would love that,” she said.