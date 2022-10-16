Bollywood internship for Zimbabwe film prodigy

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN film student, Yvonne Feresu, is set for a two-month stint in Bollywood after passing from the Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) with flying colours.

Feresu recently graduated from the MTF alongside fellow Zimbabwean Chimwemwe Chipidza and 55 other students from all over Africa.

The 57 students were part of the third cohort of the MTF, which is meant to sharpen the skills of Africa’s next generation of storytellers.

In addition to the students receiving qualifications accredited by the Academy’s three partner universities — University of Zambia, Kenyatta University in Kenya and Pan Atlantic University in Nigeria — top graduates from each of the three academies were presented with the incredible opportunity to further their development with internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations.

The top graduates who were awarded an eight-week scholarship at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) are Melkamu Haile from Ethiopia, Lushinjilo Victor Kasanga from Zambia and Adedamola Akapo from Nigeria.

The top graduates awarded a two-week Bollywood internship, co-sponsored by Zee World are Emmanuel Horla Nuvor from Ghana, Audrey Egesa from Kenya and Feresu. Additionally, top graduates Oluwatoyosi Fowode from Nigeria, Kenneth Msanjila from Tanzania and Larona Dichaba have been awarded a two-week internship at a local film and TV production in South Africa.

Alongside the graduates’ family members, Government officials, high commissioners, MTF partner organisations and stakeholders also attended the illustrious graduation ceremony in support.

Liz Dziva, Publicity and Public Relations Manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the MTF initiative has enjoyed continued success thanks to its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.

“The MTF Academy provides a 12-month accredited programme in filmmaking. As part of their curriculum, the students participated in various courses under the tutelage of seasoned industry professionals from all over the continent, including Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer Appie Matere.

The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature films, which will be launching on DStv channels,” she said.

Dr Ngozi Okpara, Acting Dean School of Media and Communication — Pan-Atlantic University said the students’ stint at MTF had equipped them with the skills to take the next step in their careers.

“Graduation is a monumental milestone in a person’s life.

I strongly believe that you now have a strong foundation of knowledge to build on in areas of critical thinking, and the ability to transfer what you learned in the classroom to real-life situations. Remember that with the success of graduation comes more challenges and life opportunities.

I hope that you are adequately prepared to embark on your new adventure,” he said.