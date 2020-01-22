Bongani Mafu appointed Hwange coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach, Bongani Mafu has been engaged by Hwange who will be playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League this season.

Mafu, a holder of a Uefa B, was recently exempted by Zifa to coach in the country’s top flight without the requisite Caf A. He is said to have been eyeing an assistant coach role at Ngezi Platinum Stars when he applied for the exemption but Madamburo have since engaged Takesure Chiragwi to fill up that role.

The 54-year old former Warriors assistant coach has not been attached to any top team since he parted ways with Botswana Premier League side Orapa United at the end of October 2018. He had taken over the position from another Zimbabwean, Madinda Ndlovu.

“It’s been ages since I coached a local team, I need to sharpen my coaching skills and Hwange has offered me an opportunity to work, I am really grateful for this opportunity,’’ Mafu said.

Mafu will look to steer Hwange back to the PSL in just one season in the Zifa Southern Region Division One.

Hwange, relegated from the PSL in 2019, sacked their coach Nation Dube for poor results towards the end of last season.

