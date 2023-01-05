Boss (22) rapes 31-year-old subordinate

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for raping his subordinate, a female guard (31) on 29 December last year while on duty in Greenhill suburb, Bulawayo.

The accused visited the complainant in the company of another colleague and introduced themselves as supervisors on routine checks to deployed teams.

The complaint was carrying out patrols along Borrowdale Road in the suburb at around 11pm when the incident occurred.

“Ten minutes after the supervising pair left, the accused person returned alone. He told her that he was going to work with her for the night. He sat next to her and started fondling her breasts but she refused. He then pulled her and pushed her to a nearby area where he removed her trousers and raped her without protection,” said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, in confirming the incident.

After the act the accused person asked her to accompany him to check other security officers at Morningside area but the complainant refused.

The accused person then left.

A report was made to the police leading to the man’s arrest.

“These are some of the work-related gender-based violence incidents that stakeholders should join hands to put to an end. The arrested supervisor will appear in court soon and this is a lesson to many that a position at work does not give a right to abuse those below you,” said Insp Ncube.