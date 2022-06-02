Bosso appoint new spokesperson

Bosso appoint new spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have announced Nozibelo Maphosa as their new communications, media and marketing officer.

Maphosa, a former Sunday News intern replaces Ronald Moyo who vacated the position after being appointed the new CEO at the beginning of April. Moyo’s portfolio was limited to communication and media but Maphosa is also handling the club’s marketing.

Nozibelo Maphosa

“Allow me to take this opportunity to introduce our new communications and marketing officer, Nozibelo Maphosa. As you are aware that last month, we flighted an advertisement for the position. We went through the process and Maphosa became the most successful candidate,” said Moyo during the club’s weekly presser.

