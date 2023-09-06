Bosso bids farewell to cricket legend Streak

Brandon Moyo

HIGHLANDERS FC have joined the thousands who have mourned the death of former Zimbabwe Cricket captain and head coach, Heath Streak who succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning at his family farm at Enthokozweni in Inyathi.

Streak was 49 at the time of his death and was a lover of all things sport including Bosso which he was a benefactor of.

In a statement from Bosso Chairperson Johnfat Sibanda, the club described Streak as a gentle giant whose legacy will be cherished forever.

“The Highlanders Football Club family would like to take this opportunity to convey its heartfelt condolences to the Streak family following the demise of a cricket legend and club benefactor, Heath Streak who took his last breath on Sunday.

“Heath, who won many hearts through his amazing talent, first as a player and later on as a coach, leaves behind a very rich legacy that deserves a special place in the Zimbabwean sporting ecosystem. The club shall always remember Heath for his unwavering love and support for the club, which he demonstrated by being always available every time the club reached out to him for help.

“As sad as the loss is, we shall not forget to celebrate the life of the gentle giant for it was well lived and he leaves behind a rich legacy that shall be cherished forever by generations to come. We say Rest in Peace, Hamba kahle Streaky,” read the statement from Sibanda. – @brandon_malvin