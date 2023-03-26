Bosso break 6-year jinx

Langton Nyakwenda, Harare Bureau

Black Rhinos……………………………………..0

Highlanders……………………………….. (0) 1

HIGHLANDERS managed to break a six-year-old jinx at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday with a second-half goal that saw them overpower Black Rhinos to pick up their first win of the season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Unheralded McKinnon Mushore scored the solitary goal as Bosso registered their first league win against Black Rhinos in Harare since 2017. Highlanders have always struggled against Chauya Chipembere in Harare since the latter’s return to the PSL in 2017 but yesterday it was a different script.

Mushore, one of the new signings at Bosso bundled home the winner in the 58th minute after Black Rhinos keeper Onismo Matava had punched back a Lynoth Chikuhwa effort. Peter Muduhwa had delivered a perfect cross from the right.

Highlanders’ Brazilian coach Baltemar Brito became the first Bosso gaffer to win a league match against Black Rhinos in Harare since 2017 when the soldiers were promoted back into the PSL.

“It was a very good game with both teams playing to win, but in the end, it was us who managed to finish our chance and win the game. It’s a game of football that you sometimes play well and sometimes not in the game but what is important is to ensure that we win, which is what we did. We didn’t do well in the first-half and we did analyse during half-time and our players did understand that very well and we won. The players are starting to understand the philosophy and style of play we want to implement and we are very happy with that. We will try to take each game as it comes and try to win them,” said Brito.

However, judging by performance, Black Rhinos deserved to win this match as the army side’s youthful players dominated the visitors for the better part of the encounter. Chauya Chipembere coach Stanford Mtizwa was not amused.

“I’m disappointed because we allowed them to score. We scored first but we still wonder why the referee disallowed that goal because we thought our player did beat that defender in the goal line. But the referee decided to disallow our goal, we know the referee’s decision is final but we are worried about such a decision.

“But overall, our team played very well, we were playing one of the big five teams in the country and for some of the players it was their first-time playing Highlanders and I’m happy with the way they played,” added Mtizwa.

Black Rhinos, who beat Cranborne Bullets 1-0 last weekend, remain on three points after two games while Bosso moved to four after last week’s 0-0 draw against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields.

Teams

Black Rhinos: O Matava, S Mudzengerere, V Katsande, T Mchisa, G Saunyama, N Mwasanga, B Christopher (Mahodobi 67 mins), P Gweva, K. Nyakudanga (Chikwerengwe 90 mins), G Dematsika (Milanzi 67 mins), M. Svinurai (Chiripawako 90 mins)

Highlanders: A Sibanda, D Mhindirira (Kutsanzira 90 mins), L Chikuhwa, M Mushore (Navaya 82 mins), A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, S Ngala, D Mukuli, A Faira (Makaruse 90 mins), M Ndlovu, M Ncube

@LangtonGuraz