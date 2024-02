Innocent Kurira

THE friendly match between Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs scheduled for this Sunday has been moved to Luveve Stadium.

Initially the match was scheduled for Barbourfields but the club announced a change of venue on Wednesday evening.

“There is a change of venue for our Sunday friendly match against Bulawayo Chiefs FC. The match will now be at Luveve Stadium,” said Bosso.

Fans will have to part with US$ 3 to watch the match which kicks off at 3pm.

