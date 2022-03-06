Bosso coach prangs Sakunda issued car

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALREADY under pressure because of the team’s poor performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Highlanders coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu could lose his job for something that has nothing to do with results, but his conduct off the field of play.

It has since emerged that Mpofu is in trouble with his employers after he allegedly crashed the Ford Everest car which was issued to him to use as Highlanders coach by the club’s main sponsors, Sakunda Holdings in September last year.

Not only did he prang the swanky SUV, but Mpofu allegedly, initially did not report the accident to the police and to his employers, but chose to secretly send the car for panel beating to conceal the damage.

While Mpofu managed to hide the misfortune to his superiors, word eventually reached the ears of his bosses.

It is said that the coach initially denied that he had been involved in an accident, but later admitted that he had a mishap in January just after he had returned from Cameroon where he had gone on national duty with the senior national team.

Investigations carried out by Highlanders indicated that the car’s airbags went off, which could render the vehicle a write-off when the case is presented to the company that is providing the car’s insurance cover, sources said.

Mpofu has since made a police report about the accident as required by law.

Highlanders are said to have also informed Sakunda Holdings of the development since the car belongs to the sponsors.

Mpofu is still driving the car, but is expected to soon present himself before a disciplinary hearing, sources said.

Mpofu and his Dynamos counterpart, Tonderai Ndiraya each received brand new Ford Everest vehicles from Sakunda while team captains, Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) and Patson Jaure (Dynamos) got Ford Rangers.

The cars were presented to the coaches and captains a day after Sakunda unveiled sponsorship packages for the two giants of Zimbabwean football in Harare.

While Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer who is also the Bosso acting chief executive officer professed ignorance on Mpofu crashing the car, some of the coach’s close friends confirmed that indeed that is what transpired.