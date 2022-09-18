Bosso, Dembare booted out of Chibuku Super Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN football giants, Highlanders and Dynamos have been booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing their respective quarterfinal matches today (Sunday).

Highlanders were beaten 1-0 by Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium in a drama filled encounter while Dynamos lost 4-2 on penalties to FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium after the match had concluded 0-0 in normal time.

At Vengere Stadium, Black Rhinos defeated Chicken Inn 9-8 on penalties with the score after 90 minutes being 1-1.

In the semifinal draw conducted at the National Sports Stadium, FC Platinum will face Herentals while Chiefs take in Black Rhinos. The semifinals are taking place 15 and 16 October and the final on 19 November.

