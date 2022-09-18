Bosso, Dembare booted out of Chibuku Super Cup

18 Sep, 2022 - 18:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Bosso, Dembare booted out of Chibuku Super Cup

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN football giants, Highlanders and Dynamos have been booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing their respective quarterfinal matches today (Sunday).

Highlanders were beaten 1-0 by Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium in a drama filled encounter while Dynamos lost 4-2 on penalties to FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium after the match had concluded 0-0 in normal time.

At Vengere Stadium, Black Rhinos defeated Chicken Inn 9-8 on penalties with the score after 90 minutes being 1-1.

In the semifinal draw conducted at the National Sports Stadium, FC Platinum will face Herentals while Chiefs take in Black Rhinos. The semifinals are taking place 15 and 16 October and the final on 19 November.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting