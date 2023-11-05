Bosso draw again

Brandon Moyo at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-1 CAPS United

TWO brilliant individual goals were all the two clubs Highlanders FC and CAPS United FC needed to get separated them in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium. It was a battle of the cities, that saw Makepekepe’s Rodwell Chinyengetere first half strike stinger beat veteran Bosso veteran goalminder Ariel Sibanda in the 14th minute.

Then it turned out to be a blow for blow affair and it was no wonder that impressive Mason Mushore, of Bosso, got the equaliser with another top draw thunderbolt in the second half. However,, it was a show that belonged to Chinyengetere , a player who showed that class is permanent courtesy of his with breathing goal and enterprising goal attempts.

Chinyengetere took a long range shot from outside the box to beat the Bosso skipper Sibanda, who stood no chance and he never left foot on the pedal for the entire game. But to be denied victory, Mushore got the equaliser for the Bulawayo football gaints with another well taken strike with a thunderbolt that ejected the Bosso faithful from their seats. T

EAMS: Highlanders: A Sibanda (gk), M Chigumira, R Kutsanzira (A Faira, 75mins), C Chigonero (R Lunga, 63mins), L Chikuhwa (E Farasi, 75mins), M Mushore, B Manhire (W Navaya, 63mins), M Mushore, A Mbeba, M Ndlovu, M Ncube. CAPS United: A Reynars (gk), A Manokore, I Zambezi, H Chapusha, L Manganyira, P Bamusi (J Daka, 75mins), J Tulani, R Chinyengetere, W Manondo (B Sarupinda, 66mins), C Sithole.