Bosso draw, FC Platinum open gap at the top

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Writer

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders came from a goal behind to force a one-all draw against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match played at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba yesterday.

The hosts were thrust into the lead in the first-half by bustling former Bosso striker Stanley Ngala.

In-form Lynoth Chikuhwa got the equaliser for Bosso in the second-half to take his goal tally to six.

Chikuhwa is the country’s leading goal scorer, one goal ahead of Bulawayo Chiefs’ Never Ruazhi.

The stalemate against ZPC Kariba saw Bosso take their points tally to 20, four behind FC Platinum.

Bosso were smarting from a 2-0 home defeat they suffered at the hands of FC Platinum in their previous encounter.

From 12 outings, Highlanders have won five, drawn the same number of games and lost twice.

They have scored 16 times and conceded 10 to leave them on a goal difference of +6

Pure Platinum Play climbed up the ladder at least for now after they dismissed struggling Hwange 3-1 at Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium.

It was a great comeback for Pure Platinum Play who conceded in the second minute after Hwange’s Kelly Shiyandindi converted from the penalty spot.

Wilfred Muvirimi got the equaliser for the Norman Mapeza-mentored side in the 60th minute before defender Lawrence Mhlanga found the second goal in the 64th minute.

Davison Marowa sealed the victory for the platinum miners in a development that saw Chipangano remain glued at the bottom of the table with a paltry seven points.

Defending league champions Ngezi Platinum beat PSL returnees TelOne 2-0, while Herentals won by a similar margin against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Ngezi Platinum Stars who are slowly finding their rhythm are now in position 12 with 15 points. – @FungaiMuderere.