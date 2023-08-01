Bosso EGM on Sunday

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS FC will on Sunday hold their mid-year review meeting at their club house on Masotsha Ave and Fife Street.

According to a notice from the club, there will be the usual reports from the chairman and treasurer’s. Past mid-year meetings have attracted a small number of members.

It is a constitutional requirement for the club to hold a mid-season meeting, where they review the progress of the club so far and attend to constitutional amendments if any are proposed.

Highlanders have already held two meetings this year.

The Highlanders executive survived a vote of no confidence after the auditors issued an adverse opinion on the club’s finances back in May. An adverse opinion means the auditors could not vouch for the authenticity of Bosso’s financials.

The May meeting was a continuation of the January 29 Annual General Meeting that failed to produce audited financial statements.

The delay in producing audited financials annoyed some of the members and board member Peter Dube who chairs the finance committee challenged members to interrogate the financial statements.

Before the start of the meeting, Dube said it was sad that the presentation of financial statements came four months after the AGM instead of the 30 days the report should have been submitted.

Then treasurer Busani Mthombeni resigned barely two months after presenting the club’s 2022 financials.

Mthombeni was replaced by Israel Moyo a former club secretary-general.

He will be in charge of the club’s finance portfolio until elections are held in February 2025.

Moyo comes from a financial background having lectured at a local university and worked at Sedco.

He won the 2018 election where he got 104 votes with his challengers Nkululeko Ndlovu anbd Siphatho Ncube getting 15 and 60 votes respectively.

The team is doing well on the field of play and the meeting may turn out to be another public speaking contest or a big morning yawn.