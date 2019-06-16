Bosso execs found guilty

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS suspended executive committee members, Modern Ngwenya and Israel Moyo who have been found guilty on the charges they were facing. The duo now wait for their punishment to be handed down.

Vice-chairman Ngwenya and secretary general Moyo were last Friday formally informed that the tribunal which was handling had arrived at a guilty verdict. In a letter sent to the duo’s lawyer, Byron Sengweni of Sengweni Legal Practice, Matthew Sibindi, the chairman of the disciplinary panel stated that Ngwenya and Moyo were guilty of engaging in acts of disobedience and behaviour that was not in line with the requisites of the club’s constitution.

“At the end of the deliberations, the committee found the 1st and 2nd Defendant guilty for having acted in common purpose in engaging in acts of insubordination and conduct inconsistent with the requirements of the Club’s constitution in performance of their duties,’’ Sibindi said.

The two have been asked to make their submissions in mitigation by end of day tomorrow before their punishment is issued out.

“In view of the above, and to enable the Committee to conclude the process by coming up with an appropriate penalty the Committee is hereby affording the Defendants a chance to submit in writing their submissions in mitigation by close of business by Monday 17 June 209. Once these are received the Committee will then come up with appropriate penalty which will then be incorporated into the Final Determination which will be then availed to you,’’ said Sibindi.

The tribunal chairman expressed their enthusiasm in bringing the matter to an end as soon as possible.

A reliable source however, said the outcome of the case was obvious since the same board that suspended Ngwenya and Moyo formed the tribunal so there was no way they could come up with a not-guilty verdict.

“This verdict was pre-determined because the very Board that suspended the 1st and 2nd defendants form the tribunal. They are not only conflicted but are interested parties so the judgment is baseless — this case will not see the light of the day in any court of law,’’ the source said.

Furthermore, our source feels the Sibindi-chaired tribunal ignored accurate facts presented by Ngwenya and Moyo, instead chose to go with evidence brought by the club’s chairman Kenneth Mhlophe who was proven to be an unreliable witness during the hearing.

“The tribunal totally disregarded the true submissions of the defendants in order to safeguard their ill conceived decision to suspend the defendants based on a false report from a vindictive chairman.”

All is pointing to the sentence being handed down on Ngwenya and Moyo before the end of this week. The two have already indicated their intention to appeal to a higher authority in football, in this case the Zimbabwe Football Association.