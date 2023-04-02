‘Bosso fans don’t matter’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum, aware of the role that Highlanders supporters play in spurring their side, are not fazed and are looking forward to a good outing at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The champions come to Barbourfields oozing confidence following their two opening games victories against Simba Bhora (2-1) and Cranborne Bullets (1-0).

Having dominated Highlanders in the last nine years, with their last defeat to Bosso in a league match being on 24 August 2014 when they lost 1-0 at Mandava, FC Platinum have gone on to win seven duels and drew five.

Four of the wins have been registered at Barbourfields, with the latest coming last season when they edged Highlanders 3-2 in five-goal thriller.

It is against this background that FC Platinum, even though they say they don’t read much into the history of their dominance, will subconsciously believe that they can deliver a blow to Bosso right in front of their home supporters.

Speaking at a pre-match conference on Friday, FC Platinum’s midfielder Brian Banda who was a thorn in the flesh for Highlanders when they won 3-2 last season said they are ready for Bosso.

“Our preparations for the game have been going on well. We can handle their 12th man, we’ve done it before.

We’re not worried about how they play or what is happening in their camp, we just have to concentrate on our side and do what the coaches expect from us,” said Banda.

The box-to-box midfielder has been one of FC Platinum’s vital cogs and scored the winning goal when they edged stubborn Cranborne Bullets at Mandava last weekend.

In the opening match of the season, another central midfielder Juan Mutudza scored a brace away at Simba Bhora.

The duo, alongside last season’s Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, new signings winger Jarrison Selemani and defender Micheck Ngwenya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka as well as central defender Lawrence Mhlanga have been among outstanding players for the champions.

Musona also declared their state of readiness for today’s encounter.

“Everyone is ready. When playing against big teams like Highlanders, Caps United and Dynamos, the games are just self-motivating,” Musona said.

Highlanders players are also equally charged up for the game and hope to build from last weekend’s 1-0 away win at Black Rhinos. Bosso midfielder Darlington Mukuli said: “We are going into the FC Platinum game with our confidence levels up and motivated that we won our last game 1-0 away at Black Rhinos.

As players, we promise our supporters that we’re going to give a good fight and give our best performances as we play for a positive result.”

Archford Faira, who is enjoying some game time on Bosso’s left side, predicted a tough duel against the champions.

“The game itself is motivating to everyone. The fact that we are playing FC Platinum is just motivational. All the matches are always tough games, there are no easy games for Highlanders and we’re bracing for a tough game,” said Faira.

Highlanders will pin their hopes on skipper Ariel Sibanda who will be hoping to keep another clean sheet.

Central defending pair of Mbongeni Ndlovu and Peter Muduhwa is expected to give cover to Sibanda as well as shut down FC Platinum’s attackers.

Soccer Star of the Year finalist Divine Mhindirira, Mukuli, new signing Melikhaya Ncube, as well as attacking pair of Lynoth Chikuhwa and Stanley Ngala are among Highlanders’ players expected to lead their fight to end a nine-year winless run against the champions.

Meanwhile, Bekithemba Ndlovu leads Premiership new boys Green Fuel’s search for their first set of maximum points when they face topflight returnees Hwange at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Green Fuel lost their opening game of the season 1-0 to Yadah in Harare before playing to a 1-1 draw at Gibbo Stadium against Herentals.

On the other hand, Hwange come into today’s match hoping to build from last weekend’s away 2-1 win against Yadah. The coalminers had lost their season’s opener 1-0 to Dynamos at Barbourfields.

Triangle United plays host to Ngezi Platinum Stars who are yet to win this season. Triangle United opened their season’s account with a 1-0 win against Herentals before playing to a 0-0 draw with Manica Diamonds.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have drawn their two games, 1-1 away at Bulawayo Chiefs and 0-0 at home to Caps United.

Castle Lager PSL results

Friday: Herentals College 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Yesterday: Simba Bhora 0-0 Dynamos, Sheasham 1-1 Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Chicken Inn

Castle Lager Match Day Three Fixtures

Today: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v Green Fuel (Luveve).

