Bosso fans treat team to lunch

Brandon Moyo

AS means of showing appreciation to their team, Highlanders FC supporters treated their team to a lunch date earlier today at Kelvin Restaurant in Kelvin, Bulawayo.

The luncheon was organised by a group of Bosso faithfuls who wanted to show their appreciation to the players for the way they have played this season.

The Bulawayo giants are sitting four points clear at the top of the 2023 Castle Larger Premier Soccer League standings as they head into week 17 of fixtures. The lunch date comes after the side secured maximum points against the stubborn Manica Diamonds team at Barbourfields Stadium.

The group of fans who decided to appereciate the team’s success and good run this season through the lunch date was Mbesuma Nkomazana, Jabulani Ndlovu, Nhlanhla Bango Dube, Pride Nkomo, Thamu Mzizi, Faith Moyo, Dumi Mathe, Xander and Noe Ncube. The restaurant owner, Xolani Mathe also chipped in to assist.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Nkomazana said it was a way of saying thank you to a team that has made them smile so far in the league.

“As fans we are very simple, if you make us proud and do good for us, we will return the favour and that is why we organised this lunch,” said Nkomazana.

In attendance, apart from the players and the technical team was club leadership. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronald Moyo, the Vice Chairperson, Fiso Siziba and manager, Vezigama Dlodlo.

Siziba thanked the organising fans for their wonderful gesture and for keeping the sense of honouring alive and for the support that they have always showered the team with. He also encouraged the players to keep working hard and showing the commitment that they have so far. – @brandon_malvin