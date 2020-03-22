Bosso, FC Platinum continue training despite Covid-19 scare

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have not yet stopped their training sessions in light of the coronavirus, with Bosso, however, taking precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer said the team’s training sessions had not yet been adjusted with everything going on as usual. Moyo indicated that they have faith in their medical personnel who are vigilant enough to look after the well being of the players.

“The team is training as normal, our doctors are on high alert, the players understand why the games were postponed. They (players) are training as usual, they are still following their programme, that is ball work and gym,’’ Moyo said.

Yesterday, Highlanders, who did their on the field training during the week had a gym session where our news crew observed captain Ariel Sibanda being in the forefront of sanitisation efforts after the workout. The goalkeeper was supplying his coaches and teammates with liquid soap, for washing their hands, provided by Body Works Gym.

Zimbabwean champions, FC Platinum have split their players into three groups as part of a comprehensive response aimed at reducing the risk of infection at the club.

“The club has already initiated a three-shift training programme where players are divided into three fixed groups training at different times of the day,” FC Platinum said in a statement.

Under this arrangement, it means their players are no longer training at the same time, with only nine fine tuning at a given period.

“This approach allows nine players at any given time on the field thereby reducing the risk through manageable squads. This goes further down to other measures like reducing contact and tailgating (discussions) to advance awareness on Covid-19. This is not all there is to the fight against Covid-19 but it definitely is something better than folding hands towards prevention of the spread of the coronavirus,’’ concluded the FC Platinum statement.

Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday announced that they have taken a two-week break from fine tuning, with players given individual training activities to follow during the time off.

“The players and technical crew have been thoroughly briefed about the measures of safety and will remain contained in their homes. A personal training schedule has been drawn for each player and our medical staff will monitor the well-being of the players,’’ read part of the statement released by Bulawayo Chiefs.

Amakhosi Amahle, with over 29 000 followers on Twitter have used the microblogging and social networking service to educate people on Covid-19, with their captivating player announcements which are accompanied by coronavirus awareness messages.

Moses Shumba, the Dynamos vice-chairman said the executive is meeting with the technical team tomorrow to find out if the coaches are coming up with a revised training programme in light of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday, Dynamos had a practice match against Zifa Northern Region side Simba Bhora behind closed doors at Hellenic Sports Club, a contest DeMbare won 1-0. Caps United stopped training on Thursday in order to assess the situation on Friday with the view to resume tomorrow.

