Bosso fight for top four finish in last home game

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS can best brag to be the most supported club in the country as they have attracted more fans at their home games than their competitors this season.

At a time when there is an outcry over poor attendance at matches, it has emerged that the Bulawayo giants have a better following, with evidence that there is an estimated 6 000 to 7 000 fans who pass through the turnstiles at Barbourfields Stadium every time Amahlolanyama are at home.

Last Sunday, a handful of fans, estimated at just over 2 000 watched the biggest match on the domestic scene when Dynamos took on Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Highlanders play their last home game of the season when they face relegation threatened ZPC Kariba at Emagumeni as they look to bolster their top four chances. With such figures, coach Baltemar Brito expects fans to come in their numbers for Bosso’s final game of the season at Barbourfields Stadium. Bosso, who are on position five with 50 points, need the victory to end the season on a high note.

“We need to finish this season on a high note. We need to finish well. We have a huge responsibility because this is our last game at home. We need to thank our supporters for their support throughout the season,” he said.

Brito has not ruled out a top four finish for his side. They are competing with the likes of Ngezi Platinum Stars and Triangle United.

“Ngezi have been picking up points so we will see where we finish on the table at the end of the season,” said Brito.

The coach has been credited with changing Highlanders’ football for the better since his arrival in May to take over from Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu who struggled to get Bosso into the top 10.

Brito ended Bosso’s search for a win outside Bulawayo, something they had last achieved in July 2018 when his team beat Yadah 3-2 at the National Sports Stadium at the beginning of September.

Bosso, who were reeling in the bottom half of the table in the first-half of the season, are now fighting for a top four finish with two games to go. Brito has managed 11 league games for Highlanders, winning five, drawing five and losing two.

Highlanders head into battle against ZPC Kariba without Devine Mhindirira and Lynoth Chikuhwa, some of the players who have been key to their revival who sit out today’s fixture after accumulating three yellow cards. Mhindirira has been the driving force for Bosso in midfield and is heavily tipped to be voted among the best players for this season when the Soccer Stars of the Year are chosen in the coming days.

His industriousness and ingenuity saw him score the only goal when Highlanders defeated Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 two weeks ago at Barbourfields. Chikuhwa has also come alive since Brito arrived as he only had three goals prior to the coming of the Brazil born Portuguese national and now has 10.

Young goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, who played the biggest game of his career when he was chosen to be between the sticks against Dynamos should once again get the nod. Pitisi, who conceded two goals after coming in as a substitute against Yadah has not been beaten in the three matches in which he has started.

It remains to be seen if Brito will give an opportunity to young players like Prince Ndlovu and Mthabisi Ncube to give the fans an insight into next season’s team.

Brito indicated that they are dedicating this match to the fans who have come out to back Tshilamoya throughout the season as well as the late promising Bosso90 midfielder Caesar “Mafigo” Dube who was laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery yesterday. The son of former Njube Sundowns and How Mine player Sizalobuhle Dube, the youngster died in tragic yet mysterious circumstances. — Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe