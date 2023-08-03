Bosso focused for Kariba challenge

Bosso coach Blatemar Brito reckons his boys are focused on their next tie, a Castle Lager Premiership assignment away at ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

Speaking at the club’s weekely presser said: “The boys are focused on the game. We are not under pressure. We are enjoying our good run.”

Brito want to see Highlanders improve their position on the log after a top five finish last year in which the club was fifth

Four-time league champions FC Platinum entertain Simba Bhora in a fixture that is slated for Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who have managed to hold on to their free scoring forward Obreil Chirinda, will make the trip to Mhondoro for a date against second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Before Monday’s closure of the second transfer window Chirinda’s signature was reportedly being pursued by Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Greenfuel.

Rejuvenated Greenfuel will fight it out against Yadah FC at Triangle’s Gibbo Stadium.

Week 18Fixtures

Saturday Green Fuel vYadah FC (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars vBulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Bata), Chicken Innv Sheasham (Luveve) ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Sunday

ManicaDiamonds v CAPS United (Gibbo), Herentals v Triangle (Mandava), Dynamos vHwange (Barbourfields)