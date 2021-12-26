Bosso gun for FCP duo. . . Chicken Inn’s Chirinda in January transfer window

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club will soon be getting into the transfer market to bolster their strike force, with three players said to be targeted by Bosso coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu who is under pressure to deliver.

Highlanders have fired blanks in the three matches they have played so far, which have resulted in two defeats and a goalless stalemate.

Mpofu has submitted his wish list of players he wants retained and those he wants to sign from other clubs. The Highlanders coach has US$60 000 to sign players provided by the club’s main sponsors, Sakunda Holdings.

Highlanders acting chief executive officer, Ronald Moyo confirmed that the coach has submitted the list of players he wants to sign in the January transfer window in which Highlanders can only sign a maximum of five players.

“People should be patient and allow the process to happen, it’s public knowledge that the coach has submitted his wish list,’’ Moyo said.

Mpofu’s wish list are the FC Platinum duo of Silas Songani and Stanley Ngala together with Chicken Inn striker Obriel Chirinda.

Songani and Ngala have seen little in terms of action at FC Platinum. While Ngala still has running contract with Pure Platinum Play which goes into the next year, Songani’s time with the Zvishavane based club is said to be up at the end of December.

FC Platinum ex-players, Perfect Chikwende and Walter Musona are said to be training with the team, with the two likely to be registered when the transfer window opens. That should clear the way for Ngala and Songani to leave the club, with Bosso their likely destination.

Chirinda is also said to have an agreement expiring at the end of this month with the Gamecocks and is reportedly headed for Bosso where sources hinted that he has already signed a pre-contract.

The player has been linked with a move to Highlanders before but Chicken Inn have blocked his attempts as he still had a running contract with the Gamecocks. — @Mdawini_29