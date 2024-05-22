Bosso hike gate charges for Manica Diamond game

The Sunday News
Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS have hiked gate charges for their highly anticipated clash with Manica Diamonds tomorrow.
The gate charges are usually US$3 for the rest of the ground, but fans will pay US$5 tomorrow while the wings will be US$10 and the VIP US$20.
The hike was met with an outcry from the team’s supporters who questioned the necessity of the decision, considering that it was a midweek fixture.
In response, the club issued a statement urging fans to come in their numbers despite the increase in entry fees. They attributed the increases to the challenging costs of running the club.
“This is a passionate appeal to you all football-loving people. You have supported your team in your beautiful thousands and we need to always acknowledge and thank you…Siyalincoma. Siyalibonga.
“Thursday 23rd is another big home game for us!! Siqondana le log leader. Bakithi, asibuyeni ngobunengi bethu and fill up eMagumeni, sing and support our team. Our unique power and our biggest foot forward as Highlanders is the 12th Man, you, our amazing army of supporters!
“Lisibekezelele bakwethu. Thank you to PSL for allowing us to raise the gate charges a little. The costs of the Club have been a real challenge of late.
“We just came from a Kariba game (2 nights Camping); Then the midweek against log leaders Manica Diamonds (1 day camping); Weekend besesisiya ekucineni kwelizwe leee eChisumbanje (another 2 days camping). Ebunandini lasebunzimeni, sithembe lina maBosso,” read the statement.
Bosso once led the Premiership standings, but a recent slump has left them four points behind Manica Diamonds.
Interestingly, Highlanders led Manica Diamonds by seven points after four matches but are now trailing by four points eight matches later.
But, despite the recent slump in which they have managed just two points from a possible nine following draws to Arenel Movers (0-0) and ZPC Kariba (1-1) sandwiching a 0-2 home defeat to FC Platinum in their May matches.
Highlanders last won in the league on April 28, when they beat CAPS United 2-0 at Barbourfields, and are desperate to stop the current slide when they face a Manica Diamonds side that has won the last eight matches in a row.