Bosso hit with US$5000 fine for BF skirmishes

ZIMBABWE soccer giants and seven-time league champions Highlanders have been hit with a US$5000 for their supporters’ role in the September 10 abandoned match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was called off after 38 minutes of action when missiles rained from the Soweto Stand with Highlanders trailing 2-0. Fans were allegedly not happy with Allen Bhasvi’s officiating as they protested that he was denying their side freekicks, things came to a head when Mckinnon Mushore appeared to have been fouled in the box by Keith Madera in the 37th minutes leading to a stoppage and ultimately abandoning of the match.

Police were forced to use tear smoke to disperse crowds outside the stadium.

Club vice captain Peter Muduhwa was fined US$500 on allegations of having incited crowd trouble. He was also banned for four matches after a disciplinary hearing presided by Doreen Gapare.