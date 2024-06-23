Bosso in desperate bid to end drought…welcome left-back Archford Faira

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

SEASONED Castle Lager Premier Soccer League gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama and his Hwange charges will this afternoon march into the cauldron of Barbourfields Stadium to face an inconsistent Highlanders who have gone for six outings without posting a win.

Bosso’s poor run began two months ago when they fell 2-0 at home against former champions FC Platinum. Positive results have not been forthcoming for the black and white army and their head coach Kelvin Kaindu admits that all is not well and there is a need for his boy to up their game.

Since their FC Platinum loss, a win has been elusive for the Bulawayo football giants whose last triumph came against CAPS United at Barbourfields on 28 April.

To compound on their woes, Kaindu’s men, since May, have managed a paltry five points from a possible 18 in their last six outings to put them on a wanting 28 percent success rate. In that regard, Kaindu has rallied his side to open a new page.

“Everyone in the team is fine which gives enough options. However, Hwange is unpredictable, we need to work hard and guard against complacency. We have drawn a number of games and I think this is the time that we need to start on a new page. It is going to be a difficult game. We should show determination throughout the match. Even if our opponents score we should always seek to rise to the occasion,” said Kaindu.

Bosso will welcome the services of their gifted left-back Archford Faira who was in the treatment room for a long time. The left-footed player missed the club’s last weekend’s one-all draw against Bikita Minerals owing to a family bereavement.

Hwange, who recently parted ways with Nation Dube, have equally been eluded by positive results as they have a meagre eleven points from 15 games but are boosted by a win they posted at the Colliery last week against Green Fuel.

Prior to their 1-0 victory over Green Fuel at the Colliery Stadium last weekend, Chipangano had won only one match against Yadah on opening day, with a terrible run of five stalemates and eight defeats.

They will be hoping to continue with their winning form against Highlanders. In other matches lined up for this afternoon, Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium will be the venue for the game between Manica Diamonds Dynamos in yet another potentially explosive encounter.

The blue and white half of the capital has won only four matches in 15 games this season. DeMbare has only beaten Chegutu Pirates, Bikita Minerals, Arenel Movers and TelOne, who are all coming from Division One. The Glamor Boys followers have endlessly been calling for the axing of head coach Genesis Mangombe.

They are on 20 points. DeMbare has played eight draws and lost three times. CAPS United will welcome Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium while Greenfuel entertains Yadah Stars at Greefuel Arena. – @FungaiMuderere.