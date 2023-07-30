Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

Fungai Muderere, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ breathtaking performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will this afternoon face a litmus test from equally good Ngezi Platinum Stars in a potential blockbuster tie that will be played at Baobab Stadium.

This year’s league campaign has reached the halfway mark and Bosso, who sit on the summit of the log, are yet to register a defeat.

They have posted nine wins, seven draws, scored 14 times and conceded on four occasions to put them on a positive 10 goal difference with 34 points.

On the other hand, second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars will go into today’s fixture after having registered eight wins, six stalemates and falling down twice. The platinum miners have found the back of the net 21 times and conceded 12 goals which puts them on a positive goal difference of nine, four points behind Bosso.

Last season, in a first leg tie that was played at Barbourfields Stadium the two adversaries played a goalless draw. The second leg ended in a one all stalemate.

Leslie Kashitigu scored for the platinum miners and injured Bosso midfielder Godfrey Makaruse found the equaliser to make sure they returned to Bulawayo with a point after a match in which Madamburo employed some “dirty tactics” that saw them water the pitch just before kickoff.

It was a slippery surface that angered Bosso coach Baltermar Brito. While admitting that he knows about the “dirty tactics” that their hosts usually employ, this time around the Bosso Portuguese gaffer preferred to remain mum.

“We don’t want to talk about it. We talked about it last season and it did not go down well with some people. We have nothing to say about it,” said Brito.

He, however, underscored that his charges had been working hard at training and they are looking forward to another good performance.

“We are not worried, we are not under pressure. We want to improve on our last season’s performance when we finished on number five. We are enjoying this moment,” added Brito.

His opposite number Takesure Chiragwi reckoned they are going to give a fight as they have quality and experienced arsenal.

While it may be early days yet, in some circles, the match has been billed as a potential championship decider.

Bosso last clinched the league championship 17 years ago. On the other side, Ngezi Platinum Side, have been evaded by the trophy since they had their first dance in the league in 2016.

In that year, the miners only proceeded to win the Chibuku Super Cup final that same season with a 3-1 victory over FC Platinum in the final.

Before last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Cranborne Bullets, Ngezi Platinum had been winless in two matches.

They were held to a goalless draw by Simba Bhora before they lost 1-0 to Simba Bhora.

Today’s Fixtures

Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Simba Bhora (Bata Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium), Triangle v Green Fuel (Gibbo), Herentals v Caps United (Mandava Stadium)

— @FungaiMuderere