Bosso Kasi Battle heads into final round

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS continue to keep their fans captivated on social media when they host the final leg of the Kasi Pride Battle to start on Wednesday.

Bosso fans on Twitter have an opportunity to once again vote for the Bulawayo suburb they feel has the most passionate Amahlolanyama supporters, with the champion to be crowned on 21 July. Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer said the Kasi Pride Battle is the club’s way of appealing to the fans and bring them closer as a reminder that they are the vital stakeholders.

“It is a fan engagement initiative meant to bring fans closer to their club. We want to remind them that they are key stakeholders of the club at the same time creating a virtual Highlanders community. It is one of many initiatives we want to roll out to cement our digital footprint,’’ Moyo said.

The first round of voting took place between May and June which saw some of the suburbs fall by the wayside. Bosso have partnered with Arenel, which will see the Highlanders fans win various prizes from the diversified food processing company.

“We had the first round of polls, now we are moving to the second round, which has since been sponsored by our partners Arenel, so we will be giving away some Arenel products as a way of profiling our partnership.”

Some of the suburbs that have made it to the second round include Cowdray Park, Hillside, Luveve, Mzilikazi, Magwegwe, Makokoba, Entumbane, Waterford, Gwabalanda and Bellevue.

Moyo said apart from interacting with fans, the Kasi Pride Battle affords the club an opportunity to profile the brands of its sponsors and partners.

“Besides being fan engagement spaces where we hear our fans, share ideas, give updates, solicit for their input and create continuous conversations, our e-media spaces are also tools for brand and product profiling for our sponsors and partners’ brands, products and services,’’ Moyo said.

Last season, Arenel sponsored the Highlanders first team with their Hydro Boost mineral water for training and match days with indications the two organisations might be working on a bigger partnership.

