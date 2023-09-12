Bosso legend, Dlamini dies

Former Highlanders FC defence stalwart Edward ‘Magungubala’ Dlamini has died.

He was in his 80s.

According to a family friend Edios Masundire- Shumba, Dlamini died in the early hours of yesterday after a long illness.

Dlamini joined Highlanders around 1955 when the club then known as Matabeleland Highlanders campaigned in the Bulawayo African Football Association (Bafa).

He played alongside Edward Dzowa, Scholar, Robert Donga, Vana Hlabangana Jambok and Silas Ndlovu.

He was among the few that stayed behind to build a new Bosso during the 1963 split that gave birth to Cobras.

Many will remember him from Members a shop that sold men’s wear in the 1970s-early 2000s along Jason Moyo St in Bulawayo, a jovial man who was ever ready to chat.

Mourners are gathered at Q54 in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.