Bosso legend Dzowa burial on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS legend, Edward Dzowa, who died on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Bosso announced through their Twitter account the family of the departed Dzowa had confirmed that he will be buried on Saturday.

“The family of the late Highlanders former defender Edward Dzowa has confirmed that the legend will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery on Saturday. Mourners are gathered at Number 276 Nguboyenja,” posted Highlanders on their Twitter account.

According to information provided by Highlanders, Dzowa breathed his last on Tuesday at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday. Dzowa played as a defender for Highlanders in the 1970s and deputised James Nxumalo as Highlanders captain.

The late Dzowa, who was popularly known as “Ace of Troubles” is father to former Highlanders players, Nkululeko, Mpumelelo and Thando who all rose through the ranks of Bosso Juniors and played for the first team. Mpumelelo went on to make a name for himself while playing for Caps United where he is considered a legend at Makepekepe.

