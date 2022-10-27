Bosso limping ahead of clash with DeMbare

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Balmater Brito has delivered some worrying team news ahead of the “Battle of Zimbabwe” against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and defender Mbongeni Ndlovu are out of the game while Devine Mhindirira and Ariel Sibanda are being monitored by the medical team and could miss the game.

“Ariel has a groin injury. We do not know yet if he is going to be available for the match. We also have Mbongeni Ndlovu out for the game.

“We have Devine Mhindirira in doubt for the game. He has a stomach bug. It could have been caused by something he ate or drank.

“Nqobizitha Masuku felt some pain in the game against Chiefs which is why he was taken off at halftime. He was struggling to breath but he is being monitored,” said Brito.

The first leg played at Barbourfields Stadium had to be decided via the boardroom after the match was abandoned due to hooliganism. Both teams were fined, and the match was awarded to Highlanders on a 3-0 score line.

When the match was abandoned, Bosso were leading 1-0 after Washington Nayava had scored for Amahlolanyama.

[email protected]