Bosso lukewarm in transfer market

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS appear to be almost done with their transfer business, but the big question is, have they plugged all the holes from last season?

Bosso have somewhat been conservative in the transfer market, as they opted to promote players from their developmental side, Bosso 90 and also bringing in midfielder Marvin Sibanda, striker Reason Sibanda, midfielder Brian Ndlovu, defender Brian Mlotshwa and striker Brighton Ncube , who was deemed surplus to requirements at Chicken Inn. From their developmental side, Bosso elavated Mvelo Khoza and Akim Nkomo. The club has also extended contracts of Darlington Mukuli, Gillian Nyathi, Talent Dube, Prince Ndlovu and the Mushore brothers, McKinnon and Mason. But what were the problems at Bosso last season?

1. Tactics

Baltamar Brito’s defensive approach to games, largely criticised by many last season, may have contributed to the club letting him go. In his defence ,Brito felt he did not have enough arsenal to play in the way he would have wanted. However, a new man in Kelvin Kaindu is now at the helm and brings a new dimension to the team all together. From his previous stint and having also played for Bosso, Kaindu knows the club culture, identity and how the fans expect the team to play.

Only time will tell if he will be able to bring the best out of the squad he has assembled.

2. Strikeforce

Last season, Bosso scored the least number of goals in a season in which they found the target 24 times in 34 matches. This was the worst strike rate by the club since the introduction of the Premier Soccer League in 1993. Bosso won the inaugural championship and scored 53 goals in the process from 30 matches in an Adam Ndlovu-inspired attack in 1993. They have let go of Washington Navaya and Stanley Ngala, who scored two goals apiece and led the frontline last season. Brighton Ncube and Reason Sibanda are in, as possible replacements.

Ncube is not a typical big striker who focuses solely on scoring goals, but he is able to mix and play the ball with other players. His hold up of play is outstanding. Sibanda scored eight goals for the newly promoted Arenel last season, who were crowned champions of the Zifa Southern Region Division One. One can only hope the duo will improve the team’s potency in front of goal. However, legendary Bosso striker Zenzo Moyo, said it is too early to predict how Bosso will fare in front of goal this term.

“We can only hope they improve upfront. For now, it’s too early to give an assessment,” said Moyo.

3. Mbola and Mhandire replacements

Central defender Mbongeni “Mbola” Ndlovu and Brighton Mhanhire left the Bulawayo giants for FC Platinum. Both players were key players last season. Bosso appear to have gone for direct replacements, bringing in central defender Brian Mlotshwa for Ndlovu.

Malvin Sibanda fits in directly for Mhanhire. It remains to be seen if the two will be able to immediately command first team jerseys. Veteran sportscaster, Muziwethu Hadebe, is of the view that the newly employed coaches will motivate the players.

“They have a new technical team and a new coach which could work to their advantage. They have to motivate these players who are coming up and still make them championship material,” said Hadebe. – @innocentskizoe.