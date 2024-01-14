Bosso make first move: Midfielder from US signed up as transfer activity accelerates

Nkosilathi Sibanda/ Innocent Kurira, Sunday News Reporters

CLUBS in the Castle Lager Premiership season have hit the ground running in preparation for the upcoming season, with some already showing their intent for honours through making big buys as the year starts.

Of late, it has been a busy transfer market. Typical of the time, well-resourced teams have led the way, snatching signatures of the “best” players in the league.

Interestingly, the player market has shown a trend where these moneyed clubs are the first to announce their new acquisitions. The “big” clubs in the league have been surprisingly quiet. Only last Friday, Bulawayo giants Highlanders made headlines as they announced their first signing in Marvin Sibanda, who signed a three-year deal.

Sibanda, aged 25, was with Little Rock Rangers in the United States. His coming to Bosso was seen as a boost for the team, that has so far lost Brighton Manhire and Mbongeni Ndlovu to free spenders FC Platinum. The silver lining to the Sibanda signing is that Highlanders seem to be wanting to beef up their squad with quality.

Well-placed sources at 50 Robert Mugabe Way, reveal that Highlanders will in the coming days reveal other new players. But the question is, are the new buys what returnee coach Kelvin Kaindu wants?

Across the city, neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs’ house is in cracks. Zimpapers Sports Hub can reveal that the club has lost some of their best players. They are disgruntled at the meagre salaries and inconsistencies in payments. Already, Malvin Mkolo and Billy Veremu have left the club to join Simba Bhora. Attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe will not be renewing his contract with Chiefs and has joined across town neighbours Chicken Inn.

Zimpapers Sports Hub has gathered that Hwange will lose a number of players due to frustrations with salaries and delayed signing on fees. Those leaving are goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya, Goodwin Goriyati, Kelly Shiyandindi, Brendon Rendo, Thabani Goredema and Kelvin Makopa. Hwange administrator Khumbulani Mbano, however, rubbished this, saying there will put out a proper position of the club on Monday.

“We are coming from the holidays and some players have not reported for duty. For now, if we talk of figures, we would not be that accurate. But, be rest assured that on Monday the club will be in a position to place a comment on preparation for the season. We wouldn’t want to deal with speculation. As per our norm, we promote from our development sides. So for now I would say, let’s wait for Monday,” said Mbano.

FC Platinum on Friday announced six new arrivals ahead of the 2024 season with the Highlanders duo of Ndlovu and Mhanhire among the list of new signings. The list also includes central midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga from Chicken Inn, attacking midfielder Davison Marowa from Herentals, Bothwell Tinashe Nzori from Black Mambas and goalkeeper David Simbarashe Bizabani from Green Fuel.

The Platinum miners also promoted Anesu Chirinda and Tapiwa Manuel Reves from their development side.

Players that have left the Zvishavane-based outfit ahead of the start of the new season are Innocent Muchaneka, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Gift Mbweti. Musona and Chikwende have since joined ambitious Shamva-based side Simba Bhora.

Ambitious Premiership side Simba Bhora have underlined their desire to mount a serious title challenge, by unveiling 10 players ahead of the new season. The Simba “Buju” Ndoro-owned side struggled on their debut season last year despite the mining tycoon’s initial target of competing for the championship. Simba, during the week announced the signing of 10 players. They are the big spenders this season. They have also added to their squad, former Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs duo of Mkolo and Veremu have also joined the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Wilson Mensah, formerly of Triangle, have also joined Simba, so has Gift Saunyama, formerly of Black Rhinos and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side Hunters. Meanwhile, Chicken Inn have lost regular defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe, who left the country last week to pursue education and football at an American university.

