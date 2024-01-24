Bosso making progress at Mine claim

Innocent Kurira

INCUMBENT chairman Johnfat Sibanda says a lot of work has been covered at the Highlanders Mine claim in Inyathi contrary to beliefs that his executive has done nothing to get the project going.

President Mnangagwa awarded Highlanders the claim in 2020 as part of empowering the club to expand its revenue streams. The major mine breakthrough came at a time when Highlanders were celebrating 95 years of existence and was a perfect present from the Head of State and Government.

The Government, through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development approved relevant paperwork for Bosso to start operations at their gold mining claim in December 2020.

“The Mine project work is a process. What we have managed to do is to have a company registered as Highlanders Mining Company Pvt Ltd. We have had a surveyor and geologist at the site and the reports have been positive hence we have found a partner for the project. The Mine partner has toured the mine to come up with a working plan. “From his tour where they did preliminary surveys of the shafts and verified the beacons with the geologist, he projects that setting up will start this coming week. The first stage will be meeting miners next to us and then setting a boundary camp. After the fence and accommodation have been established then the machinery and the workers will move in,” said Sibanda.

With so much potential in the mining industry, Highlanders stand to benefit and expectations are that they will use the proceeds from the mine to set up a strong base for junior development, manage and upgrade their facilities, which include the clubhouse, offices and camping house in Luveve.

Sibanda’s term is coming to an end as Highlanders are going for elections next month. The Bosso elections are set for February 4, where members will vote for the posts of chairman, secretary and committee member.

The three positions are held by Sibanda, Morgen Dube and Mgcini Mafu respectively.

For the chairmanship, Sibanda will contest against former banker Eddison Dube, former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe as well as diaspora based member Nodumo Nyathi.-@innocentskizoe