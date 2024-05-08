Bosso not there yet, says team legend Alexander Maseko

FOOTBALL legend Alexander Maseko believes Highlanders are still work in progress and have to up the game to stand as title contenders. 

Bosso are in pole position in the championship race.

“There is still a lot of work to be done with the side. So many frailties that I am seeing from a distance that need to be addressed now. 

“The league is a marathon with lots of game tactics and there is need to get certain things right from the onset.”

He won the the 1990 league and cup double winner with Highlanders. 

Maseko is not impressed with the lack of discipline in the centreback duo of Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba.

He said they hav a tendency to get unnecessary cards.

“I think the club must reign them in and ensure they respect the badge. We all worked hard on the field for the badge and the people. 

“Rarely did we challenge referees, once the whistle was blown we took our defensive positions and played to it, respecting the man at the centre and the fans. 

“I do not see that in this duo and my challenge to them is they must tone down on their antics and look at improving their game and be better players. 

“They are key players in the set-up but that must not get to their minds. 

“We won every cup with Highlanders from 1984-1990 but it was until we had won the league in 1990 that we came of age. 

“Until they have won the championship with the black-and-white (army), they have won nothing. The challenge stays for them to be disciplined and hardworking and play for the badge.”

 He added:

“Look at us, we had Willard Khumalo, Tito Paketh, Amin Soma-Phiri and Titus (Majola) doing all the dirty work for us. 

“Bosso’s anchorman is too light and the centrebacks clean tacklers, the challenge is to sort out the anchorman role and central defence and then probably we could gun for the championship.”

