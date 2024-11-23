Bosso offers temporary home to evicted supporter and family

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have provided temporary sanctuary to it’s supporter and member Melusi Khumalo and his family who were evicted from their town lodgings on Friday, a house they had called home for the last 35 years.

Bosso chief executive officer Brian Moyo allowed the family, who slept in the open yesterday, to temporarily move to Hlabangana Lounge today while efforts are being made to look for decent accomodation.

Khumalo and his mother Sithokozile Khoza are wheelchair bound.

The messenger of court removed their property from the house, at the corner of Fort Street and Connaught Avenue on Friday and dumped them in front of the gate.

“We never denied that we owe hence we got into a payment agreement via the legal representative where we agreed to pay US$200 per month and the first installment was paid on November 14,” Khumalo told Chronicle yesterday.

His mother said it pains her to be kicked out like a dog from a house that she has been calling home for the past 35 years.

“I never missed paying my rentals until the unfortunate stroke attack which rendered me unable to work. Now I have nowhere to go,” said Ms Khoza.