Bosso players to get standing ovation

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS FC have proposed a standing ovation for the team 10 minutes into their game against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso go into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss at the hands of FC Platinum and will need all the support from their multitudes of fans if they are to bounce back from the defeat emphatically.

“We have an interesting challenge for you, Balandeli be Bosso. This Sunday at BF, 10 minutes into the game, may we all stand up, wherever you are seated, wherever in the world you might be, let’s all stand in solidarity and sing a song to motivate the team. If you are not at BF on the day, please share your videos with us,” the club wrote on their social media platforms.

At the time of publication, Bosso had run a poll to decide what song the fans would sing and the new popular tune “Asila Valo” was leading the poll.

