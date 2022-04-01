Bosso receives delivery of new kit

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders received a delivery of their new kit from sponsors, Sakunda Holdings this Friday.

The Highlanders executive led by chairman, Johnfat Sibanda and his deputy, Fiso Siziba and also included is the newly appointed Chief Executive, Ronald Moyo who travelled to Harare for a brief handover ceremony along with their counterparts Dynamos who are also sponsored by the energy giants.

Since their marriage to Sakunda at the beginning of the year, both clubs have not been using Sakunda branded kits.

Highlanders’ executive secretary, Morgan ‘Gaza’ Dube confirmed the development to Sunday News Online.

“Yes, we have now received our new uniform from our sponsors. In fact, my colleagues in the executive were in Harare for the handover ceremony. We are excited to be finally able to showcase this very important marriage with Sakunda,” said Dube.

Social media is awash with images of the new kits for both Bosso and Dembare which was tailored by the two clubs’ technical partners, OTB Looks.

The new Bosso kit has four variations including the standard black and white striped jersey as well as a red and white variant. @RealSimbaJemwa