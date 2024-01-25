Bosso release Ray Lunga

Ray Lunga

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS have released winger Ray Lunga whose contract expired on December 31, 2023.

Lunga joins the list of Rahman Kutsanzira, Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya who have also been released by the Bulawayo giants.

Lunga made his first team debut away to Shabanie Mine in 2017 when Tshilamoya were still under Dutchman Elroy Akbay.

On the day, he terrorised the home team opponents and capped a fine afternoon with an assist that was buried home by Ralph Matema. With some luck Lunga could have registered his name on the scoresheet.

Lunga earned the moniker “Ndori Ndori” because of his body size.

He is son to one of Bosso’s greats, Gift Lunga senior.

-@innocentskizoe

 

