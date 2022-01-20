Bosso sign Stanley Ngala

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have made their first signing in the January transfer window by securing striker Stanley Ngala on a three-year deal.

Ngala, who has also played for Bulawayo Chiefs and Manica Diamonds as well as Mochudi Centre Chiefs in Botswana has since January 2020 been with FC Platinum.

Bosso has for the past few months linked with Ngala and they finally have their man with the deal officially announced today (Thursday).

The 26-year-old is expected to bolster the Highlanders strike force which has so far fired blanks in the three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches Bosso have played so far this season.

Highlanders have failed to score in all their three matches while their defence has been breached three times. Highlanders started off the season with a 2-0 loss away to Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium, drew 0-0 with Ngezi Platinum Stars before they suffered a 1-0 against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

The two losses and a draw have left Highlanders in the relegation zone as they are 16th on the log with just a point.

Bosso coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is under pressure to deliver seeing that Bosso got a huge sponsorship package from Sakunda Holdings, which covers salaries for players and the technical team.

Highlanders’ chairman, Johnfat Sibanda declared at the start of the season that Amahlolanyama are gunning for the championship, which means Mpofu is far off from that target as he is eight points from top spot and trails the likes of Dynamos and FC Platinum by five points.

With 10 days to go before the close of the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Highlanders will bring in more reinforcements. Bosso have also been linked with signing former Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn striker Clive Augusto who returned home from an unsuccessful spell at South Africa's Maritzburg United. Augusto joined Caps United in August last year but the club is said to have not honoured parts of the deal, with the player wanting out of Makepekepe.