Bosso stick with Division One side

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS are set to continue with their development side, Bosso 90 that is playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, quashing speculation they intend dumping it for a lower league.

Some of the club’s members raised concern at this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the cost-effectiveness of maintaining the team in Division One considering there were few players from the side being directly promoted to the senior team.

Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe said after deliberations they opted to stay in Division One although they are yet to register. He said they felt the team was still needed but would be making a few changes such as lowering the age-limit for the players in the squad.

“We have opted to let the team stay in Division One as we still believe there is a lot that can come from there. Yes, players from the squad might not have been promoted to the senior team but we believe it can still play a development role at this level.

“As D1 is the second tier, we felt it would be more competitive and enable players to rise better prepared for the challenge at the top,” he said.

The side has provided a base for senior team players who would have had a dip in form and would be seeking to get back to the top with then technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu sending Denzel Khumalo, who left the club at the beginning of the year, to play in the D1 side to rediscover his form before being recalled to the senior team in 2018.

Mhlophe, however, said they are still to pay affiliation fees as they are yet to secure the funds but are hopeful they will beat the deadline.

While several players such as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Under-20 Player of the Year Andrew Mbeba have emerged from Bosso development sides, the failure by new technical, Mark Harrison to sign up players from D1 side has seen some within the Bosso family questioning the need for Bosso 90.

Our sister paper Chronicle last month reported that a massive player exodus had hit Bosso with up to 13 requesting clearance letters after being overlooked for first team promotion.

Players that are said to have been eager to leave include Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Dominic Jaricha, Xolani Mdlongwa, Donnet Fosho, Daniel Msindami, Innocent Chifamba, Denzel Mugadza, Tony Sibanda, Owen Sibanda, Dumo Moyo, Brighton Makopa, Nkosana Ndlovu and Bukhosi Maseko who stopped reporting for training.