Bosso taste defeat…as Ngezi win to close gap on leaders

Innocent Kurira at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane

FC Platinum 2-0 Highlanders FC

IT was a game that needed the better team on the day to be switched on mentally from the first whistle to the last.

FC Platinum did just that at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane yesterday where they became the first team to beat Highlanders this season. The visiting team, Highlanders FC, never looked like a side that is on top of the table.

In all honesty, they never rose to the occasion. Their best players this season seemed lost and were all over the place.

Actually, the whole team seemed not ready for the big test against the defending champions. Holding midfielder Brighton Mhanhire lost the ball in the middle of the park needlessly on countless occasions. Archford Faira on the left side of defence had no answers to questions asked by Walter Musona on that wing.

Even the FC Platinum goal came as a result of an unusual miscommunication or rather lack of cohesion between goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and dependable defender Peter Muduhwa, something that seemed to have been the order of the day.

It was, however, a rare sight. Sibanda tried to block a cross from Musona and the ball hit Muduhwa and went into the net. The pacey and skilful Musona doubled the lead in the second half slotting the ball home from inside the box in the 75th minute.

Bosso had no reply in a game they managed only two shots on goal. What makes the defeat even more worrying for Bosso is that Ngezi Platinum won their game against Triangle 3-0. That means the gap on the top of the table has been narrowed to just two points. The defeat is the first for Bosso this season, but Baltemar Brito is not a worried man.

“It’s the first defeat for us but we cannot forget what these boys did for us till now. No one expected Highlanders to be top of the league after round 20. Today was not one of our best days in the first half.

We were a little bit lethargic. We were a bit without a heart to play. This was a bad day. These bad days happen, what is important is we remain on top of the table. In the next round we start at the top. We will fight to make another long unbeaten run,” said Brito.

Bosso’s longest unbeaten run in the league is 23 matches, a feat they last achieved in 2012 under the stewardship of Zambian gaffer, Kelvin Kaindu. Brito’s opposite number Norman Mapeza said his team has been performing well despite results not coming their way.

“All the games we have been playing some good football and we have not been getting the results. At the end of the day l told the boys we have to keep moving. It’s still a long journey. I told them not to think much about our position on the log. It is what it is but it is not a reflection of how we have been playing football,” said Mapeza.

FC Platinum had the better start to the game forcing two corner kicks inside the first five minutes with Musona causing all sorts of problems from the right wing where Faira was struggling to contain him.

Bosso got their first real chance of the game after 20 minutes of play. A long ball from Muduhwa found an unmarked Mckinnon Mushore on the left. Mushore made a run into the box but his attempt to square the ball was blocked by the platinum miners’ defence.

Moments later, Bosso would go on to get a freekick in a promising position just outside the box and their trusted set-piece specialist, Andrew Mbeba stood behind it, sending an inviting cross into the box.

Petros Mhari, in goal for the hosts punched the ball back into play and it fell onto the path of Manhire whose effort to level matters was saved by Mhari.

The hosts blew a chance to extend their lead before the break. A loose ball after hard work from Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya fell onto the path of Musona who found himself through on goal but fired over the bar.

After two minutes of play in the second half, midfield maestro, Brian Banda found himself with the ball on his feet on the edge of the box but shot straight at Sibanda who easily collected it.

Bosso had a better start to the second half as they seemed to get their passing game together.

The introduction of Darlington Mukuli straight after the breather appeared to have made an instant impact for the Bulawayo giants. At that time the crowd that had been silent also rose to get behind the team.

Musona, who troubled Bosso’s defence throughout the proceedings almost made it 2-0 after 56 minutes.

Misheck Ngwenya sent in a beautiful cross into the box and Musona headed on target and Sibanda was up to the task.

In the dying minutes, Bosso had a shot on goal before striker Stanley Ngala missed a clear cut chance that saw the team’s faithfuls walk out of the stadium before the final whistle.

That was also another rare sight this season as the fans have stood behind their side in all the matches.

Teams

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Gift Mbweti, Lawrence Mhlanga, Nomore Chinyerere, Misheck Ngwenya, Hagiazo Magayo, Juan Mutudza, Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Walter Musona (Donald Teguru 90 mins), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (Perfect Chikwende 90+2)

Highlanders FC: Ariel Sibanda, Lynoth Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore (Calvin Chigonero 84 mins), Brighton Mhanhire (Washington Navaya 74 mins), Andrew Mbeba, Elshamar Farasi (Darlington Mukuli 46 mins), Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala, Achford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube. — @innocentskizoe.