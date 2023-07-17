Bosso team bus attacked by unknown assailants

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THERE was a small dent to the Highlanders FC victory celebrations over Herentals FC at Mandava Stadium on Sunday after the Bosso team bus was struck by an unknown object breaking one of the windows.

Highlanders officials, the police and PSL officials could be seen after the match viewing the damage. The bus appears to have been attacked during the match.

Bosso beat Herentals 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Melikhaya Ncube. Bosso are scheduled to face Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.